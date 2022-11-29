Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Coppin State faces UMBC following Sessoms’ 28-point showing

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

Coppin State Eagles (3-5) at UMBC Retrievers (3-4)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the UMBC Retrievers after Sam Sessoms scored 28 points in Coppin State’s 95-79 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Retrievers have gone 3-1 at home. UMBC is sixth in the America East with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Tra’Von Fagan averaging 2.0.

The Eagles have gone 1-5 away from home. Coppin State is second in the MEAC scoring 76.1 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matteo Picarelli averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 54.3% from beyond the arc. Colton Lawrence is shooting 42.6% and averaging 15.9 points for UMBC.

Sessoms is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 13.0 points for Coppin State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

