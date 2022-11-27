Columbia visits Marist, looks to break road skid

Columbia Lions (2-6) at Marist Red Foxes (2-4) Poughkeepsie, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia travels to…

Listen now to WTOP News

Columbia Lions (2-6) at Marist Red Foxes (2-4)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia travels to Marist looking to stop its five-game road losing streak.

The Red Foxes are 1-2 in home games. Marist has a 0-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lions are 0-5 in road games. Columbia is 0-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Gardner is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Noah Harris is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Marist.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is shooting 41.2% and averaging 14.3 points for the Lions. Zinou Bedri is averaging 10.3 points for Columbia.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.