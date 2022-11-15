Columbia plays Delaware State following De La Rosa’s 28-point outing

Delaware State Hornets (1-2) at Columbia Lions (0-3) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts the Delaware…

Delaware State Hornets (1-2) at Columbia Lions (0-3)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts the Delaware State Hornets after Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 28 points in Columbia’s 88-85 loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

Columbia went 4-22 overall with a 3-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Lions averaged 12.0 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

Delaware State finished 0-13 on the road and 2-26 overall a season ago. The Hornets averaged 62.8 points per game while shooting 40.4% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point distance last season.

