Columbia plays Binghamton, looks to stop road skid

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Columbia Lions (2-4) at Binghamton Bearcats (2-2)

Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia will aim to break its three-game road skid when the Lions play Binghamton.

Binghamton went 5-8 at home a season ago while going 12-17 overall. The Bearcats averaged 11.3 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

Columbia finished 4-22 overall a season ago while going 1-12 on the road. The Lions averaged 5.9 steals, 2.0 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

