Columbia plays Binghamton, looks to stop road skid

Columbia Lions (2-4) at Binghamton Bearcats (2-2)

Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia will aim to break its three-game road skid when the Lions play Binghamton.

Binghamton went 5-8 at home a season ago while going 12-17 overall. The Bearcats averaged 11.3 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

Columbia finished 4-22 overall a season ago while going 1-12 on the road. The Lions averaged 5.9 steals, 2.0 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

