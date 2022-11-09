Columbia hosts UMass-Lowell in cross-conference contest

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) at Columbia Lions (0-1) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia and UMass-Lowell face…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) at Columbia Lions (0-1)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia and UMass-Lowell face off in non-conference action.

Columbia finished 4-22 overall a season ago while going 3-10 at home. The Lions averaged 67.4 points per game last season, 9.7 on free throws and 22.8 from deep.

UMass-Lowell finished 7-11 in America East games and 6-9 on the road a season ago. The River Hawks averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 10.7 on free throws and 17.4 from 3-point range.

___

