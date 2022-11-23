Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Columbia faces Binghamton on…

Columbia faces Binghamton on 3-game road skid

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Columbia Lions (2-4) at Binghamton Bearcats (2-2)

Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Binghamton -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hits the road against Binghamton looking to break its three-game road slide.

Binghamton finished 12-17 overall a season ago while going 5-8 at home. The Bearcats gave up 68.4 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

Columbia finished 4-22 overall with a 1-12 record on the road last season. The Lions averaged 12.0 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

