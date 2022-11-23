Columbia faces Binghamton on 3-game road skid

Columbia Lions (2-4) at Binghamton Bearcats (2-2) Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Binghamton -7.5; over/under…

Columbia Lions (2-4) at Binghamton Bearcats (2-2)

Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Binghamton -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hits the road against Binghamton looking to break its three-game road slide.

Binghamton finished 12-17 overall a season ago while going 5-8 at home. The Bearcats gave up 68.4 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

Columbia finished 4-22 overall with a 1-12 record on the road last season. The Lions averaged 12.0 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

