Colorado State plays South Carolina on 3-game win streak

Colorado State Rams (3-0) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0)

Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Rams take on South Carolina.

South Carolina finished 18-13 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Gamecocks averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 11.8 from the free throw line and 20.4 from beyond the arc.

Colorado State finished 6-3 on the road and 25-6 overall a season ago. The Rams averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 7.0 second chance points and 20.2 bench points last season.

