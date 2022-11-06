Colorado State hosts Gardner-Webb for season opener

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Colorado State Rams Fort Collins, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -11;…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Colorado State Rams

Fort Collins, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -11; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado State Rams open the season at home against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Colorado State finished 25-6 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Rams averaged 73.4 points per game last season, 12.6 on free throws and 23.4 from deep.

Gardner-Webb went 6-9 on the road and 18-13 overall a season ago. The Runnin’ Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 64.2 points per game and shoot 39.0% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.