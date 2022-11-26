Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Colorado State defeats Mississippi Valley State 88-45

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 6:37 PM

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — John Tonje’s 25 points helped Colorado State defeat Mississippi Valley State 88-45 on Saturday night.

Tonje had seven rebounds for the Rams (5-2). Taviontae Jackson scored 16 points while going 4 of 6 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 7 for 8 from the line, and added seven rebounds and five steals. Isaiah Rivera was 3 of 5 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Terry Collins led the way for the Delta Devils (1-7) with 19 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

