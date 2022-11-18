RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage | Strikes on Ukraine spotlight energy woes | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Colorado set for road matchup with the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

Colorado Buffaloes (2-2) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (2-1)

Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies host the Colorado Buffaloes.

Texas A&M finished 27-13 overall a season ago while going 16-4 at home. The Aggies averaged 72.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.1 last season.

Colorado went 6-4 on the road and 21-12 overall last season. The Buffaloes gave up 67.4 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

