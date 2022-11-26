Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Colorado hosts Yale following Knowling’s 22-point showing

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 2:42 AM

Yale Bulldogs (6-0) at Colorado Buffaloes (3-3)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits the Colorado Buffaloes after Matt Knowling scored 22 points in Yale’s 73-44 victory over the Vermont Catamounts.

The Buffaloes are 1-0 in home games. Colorado ranks third in the Pac-12 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by J’Vonne Hadley averaging 3.8.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 on the road. Yale ranks fourth in college basketball allowing 51.7 points while holding opponents to 33.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Ethan Wright is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Colorado.

John Poulakidas is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 9.7 points. Knowling is averaging 20.2 points for Yale.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

