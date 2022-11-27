Colorado hosts Knowling and Yale

Yale Bulldogs (6-0) at Colorado Buffaloes (3-3) Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -8.5; over/under is…

Yale Bulldogs (6-0) at Colorado Buffaloes (3-3)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays the Colorado Buffaloes after Matt Knowling scored 22 points in Yale’s 73-44 win over the Vermont Catamounts.

The Buffaloes are 1-0 on their home court. Colorado is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-0 away from home. Yale is fifth in college basketball allowing 51.7 points while holding opponents to 33.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Tristan da Silva is shooting 49.0% and averaging 10.8 points for Colorado.

Knowling is averaging 20.2 points for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 9.7 points for Yale.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

