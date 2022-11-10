ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Colorado faces Grambling for non-conference showdown

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Colorado Buffaloes at Grambling Tigers

Grambling, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling Tigers host the Colorado Buffaloes in non-conference play.

Grambling finished 12-20 overall with a 6-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 65.4 points per game last season, 13.5 from the free throw line and 15.3 from beyond the arc.

Colorado went 21-12 overall with a 6-4 record on the road a season ago. The Buffaloes allowed opponents to score 67.4 points per game and shoot 42.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

