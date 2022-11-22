Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Colorado Christian takes down…

Colorado Christian takes down Northern Colorado 70-69

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 11:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Jason Gallant had 27 points and Maro Egodotaye scored with five seconds left to give Colorado Christian a 70-69 win against Northern Colorado on Tuesday night.

Gallant had seven rebounds and five assists for the Cougars (1-1). Egodotaye scored 12 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and added seven rebounds. DJ McDonald shot 3 for 15 (1 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Bears (1-4) were led by Dalton Knecht, who recorded 21 points and two steals. Matt Johnson added 20 points for Northern Colorado. Caleb Shaw also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created elements this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up