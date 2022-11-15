Collins leads Arizona State against VCU after 23-point showing

VCU Rams (2-0) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State faces…

VCU Rams (2-0) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State faces the VCU Rams after Frankie Collins scored 23 points in Arizona State’s 67-66 overtime loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

Arizona State went 14-17 overall a season ago while going 9-6 at home. The Sun Devils averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second chance points and 19.3 bench points last season.

VCU went 22-10 overall with a 9-3 record on the road a season ago. The Rams averaged 13.9 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

