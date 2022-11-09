Collins leads Arizona State against Northern Arizona after 21-point performance

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) at Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) at Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State faces the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Frankie Collins scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 62-59 victory against the Tarleton State Texans.

Arizona State finished 14-17 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Sun Devils averaged 65.4 points per game while shooting 41.4% from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range last season.

Northern Arizona went 9-23 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Lumberjacks gave up 73.3 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

