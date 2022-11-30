Collins has school-record 20 assists in Saint Louis’ win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yuri Collins broke his own school record with 20 assists and Saint Louis beat Tennessee State…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yuri Collins broke his own school record with 20 assists and Saint Louis beat Tennessee State 80-63 on Wednesday night.

Collins broke his own mark of 19 set against Boston College last season. He had only one turnover against the Tigers and has 93 assists versus 23 TOs this season.

Javon Pickett scored 15 points with seven rebounds and three steals for the Billikens (6-2). Javonte Perkins scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 13, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. Gibson Jimerson was 5 of 8 shooting to finish with 11 points.

The Tigers (4-3) were led in scoring by Jr. Clay, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Zion Griffin added 10 points for Tennessee State. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. also recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

