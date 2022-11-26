Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Colgate visits Pennsylvania after Dingle’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 2:42 AM

Colgate Raiders (4-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (3-4)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania takes on the Colgate Raiders after Jordan Dingle scored 20 points in Pennsylvania’s 75-55 victory against the Hartford Hawks.

The Quakers have gone 1-1 in home games. Pennsylvania has a 2-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Raiders are 2-1 on the road. Colgate is sixth in the Patriot scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Sam Thomson averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dingle is scoring 20.2 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Quakers. Clark Slajchert is averaging 13.9 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.9% for Pennsylvania.

Tucker Richardson is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 13.1 points for Colgate.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

