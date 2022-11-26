Colgate visits Pennsylvania after Dingle’s 20-point showing

Colgate Raiders (4-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (3-4) Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania takes on the Colgate Raiders…

Colgate Raiders (4-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (3-4)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania takes on the Colgate Raiders after Jordan Dingle scored 20 points in Pennsylvania’s 75-55 victory against the Hartford Hawks.

The Quakers have gone 1-1 in home games. Pennsylvania has a 2-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Raiders are 2-1 on the road. Colgate is sixth in the Patriot scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Sam Thomson averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dingle is scoring 20.2 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Quakers. Clark Slajchert is averaging 13.9 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.9% for Pennsylvania.

Tucker Richardson is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 13.1 points for Colgate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

