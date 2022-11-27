Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Colgate takes on Hartford

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 2:42 AM

Hartford Hawks (3-5) vs. Colgate Raiders (4-4)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colgate Raiders face the Hartford Hawks at Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Raiders are 4-4 in non-conference play. Colgate is 2- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Hawks are 3-5 in non-conference play. Hartford leads the DI Independent with 15.3 assists. Michael Dunne leads the Hawks with 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Richardson is scoring 16.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 12.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 52.4% for Colgate.

Dunne averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 25.9% from beyond the arc. Briggs McClain is averaging 16.7 points for Hartford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

