Colgate plays Monmouth following Moffatt’s 21-point showing

Monmouth Hawks (0-4) at Colgate Raiders (3-2)

Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate faces the Monmouth Hawks after Ryan Moffatt scored 21 points in Colgate’s 85-80 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

Colgate went 15-1 at home a season ago while going 23-12 overall. The Raiders allowed opponents to score 67.1 points per game and shoot 42.5% from the field last season.

Monmouth finished 10-7 on the road and 21-13 overall a season ago. The Hawks averaged 11.8 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second chance points and 1.9 bench points last season.

