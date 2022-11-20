HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Colgate hosts Monmouth after Moffatt’s 21-point outing

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Monmouth Hawks (0-4) at Colgate Raiders (3-2)

Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays the Monmouth Hawks after Ryan Moffatt scored 21 points in Colgate’s 85-80 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

Colgate went 23-12 overall a season ago while going 15-1 at home. The Raiders averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 10.6 on free throws and 29.7 from 3-point range.

Monmouth finished 11-9 in CAA action and 10-7 on the road a season ago. The Hawks averaged 68.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.3 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

