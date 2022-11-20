Colgate hosts Monmouth after Moffatt’s 21-point outing

Monmouth Hawks (0-4) at Colgate Raiders (3-2) Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays the Monmouth…

Monmouth Hawks (0-4) at Colgate Raiders (3-2)

Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate plays the Monmouth Hawks after Ryan Moffatt scored 21 points in Colgate’s 85-80 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

Colgate went 23-12 overall a season ago while going 15-1 at home. The Raiders averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 10.6 on free throws and 29.7 from 3-point range.

Monmouth finished 11-9 in CAA action and 10-7 on the road a season ago. The Hawks averaged 68.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.3 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.