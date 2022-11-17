RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | Russian missile hits Ukraine’s Odesa region | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | G-20 leaders condemns Russia | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Colgate faces Duquesne following Richardson’s 27-point performance

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Colgate Raiders (3-1) vs. Duquesne Dukes (2-1)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate faces the Duquesne Dukes after Tucker Richardson scored 27 points in Colgate’s 80-68 win against the Syracuse Orange.

Duquesne finished 6-24 overall a season ago while going 3-11 at home. The Dukes averaged 65.2 points per game while shooting 40.3% from the field and 30.5% from behind the arc last season.

Colgate finished 23-12 overall with an 8-10 record on the road a season ago. The Raiders averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second chance points and 8.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

