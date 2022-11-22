Coleman leads NJIT against Sacred Heart after 23-point performance

NJIT Highlanders (0-4) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-2) Fairfield, Connecticut; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on the…

NJIT Highlanders (0-4) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-2)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Miles Coleman scored 23 points in NJIT’s 58-53 loss to the American Eagles.

Sacred Heart finished 6-7 at home a season ago while going 10-20 overall. The Pioneers gave up 75.1 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

NJIT went 5-10 on the road and 11-18 overall last season. The Highlanders allowed opponents to score 70.0 points per game and shoot 43.3% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

