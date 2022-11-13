Coleman leads Hawaii against Eastern Washington after 22-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-0) Honolulu; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -5; over/under…

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-0)

Honolulu; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts the Eastern Washington Eagles after Noel Coleman scored 22 points in Hawaii’s 72-54 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

Hawaii went 10-3 at home last season while going 17-11 overall. The Rainbow Warriors averaged 68.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.1 last season.

Eastern Washington went 8-11 on the road and 18-16 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 5.5 steals, 2.7 blocks and 12.9 turnovers per game last season.

