Coleman leads Ball State against Omaha after 29-point game

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 2:22 AM

Ball State Cardinals (1-1) at Omaha Mavericks (1-2)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8:37 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits the Omaha Mavericks after Jarron Coleman scored 29 points in Ball State’s 83-71 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

Omaha went 4-9 at home a season ago while going 5-25 overall. The Mavericks averaged 69.6 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

Ball State finished 9-10 in MAC play and 4-9 on the road a season ago. The Cardinals gave up 76.8 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

