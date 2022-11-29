Cohen, Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash to face Rice, Bucknell Bison on Wednesday

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-5) at Bucknell Bison (4-3) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell takes…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-5) at Bucknell Bison (4-3)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell takes on Saint Francis (PA) in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Bison have gone 2-1 in home games. Bucknell has a 2-2 record against teams above .500.

The Red Flash are 0-2 in road games. Saint Francis (PA) is fourth in the NEC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Maxwell Land averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bison. Ian Motta is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Bucknell.

Josh Cohen is averaging 20.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Red Flash. Land is averaging 14.4 points for Saint Francis (PA).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

