Cohen, Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash to face Rice, Bucknell Bison on Wednesday

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-5) at Bucknell Bison (4-3)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell takes on Saint Francis (PA) in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Bison have gone 2-1 in home games. Bucknell has a 2-2 record against teams above .500.

The Red Flash are 0-2 in road games. Saint Francis (PA) is fourth in the NEC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Maxwell Land averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bison. Ian Motta is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Bucknell.

Josh Cohen is averaging 20.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Red Flash. Land is averaging 14.4 points for Saint Francis (PA).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

