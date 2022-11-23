Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Home » College Basketball » Cohen, Saint Francis (PA)…

Cohen, Saint Francis (PA) down Franciscan (OH) 120-53

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 11:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Josh Cohen’s 19 points helped Saint Francis (PA) defeat Franciscan (OH) 120-53 on Wednesday night.

Cohen also added five rebounds and five assists for the Red Flash (2-4). Maxwell Land added 16 points while going 6 of 9 (4 for 6 from distance), and he also had eight rebounds. Marlon Hargis was 6-of-10 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

The Barons were led by Travis Lien, who posted 15 points and six rebounds. Tristian McDannell added seven points for Franciscan (OH). In addition, Colton Hage had seven points.

The game served as an exhibition for Franciscan, a Division III member.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up