Coastal Carolina takes on South Dakota in non-conference play

South Dakota Coyotes (3-3) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coastal Carolina -3; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts South Dakota in non-conference play.

Coastal Carolina finished 19-14 overall last season while going 13-7 at home. The Chanticleers averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second chance points and 1.5 bench points last season.

South Dakota went 11-7 in Summit games and 6-7 on the road a season ago. The Coyotes shot 46.6% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

