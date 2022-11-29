Coastal Carolina puts home win streak on the line against UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-3) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-2) Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-3) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-2)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Chanticleers take on UNC Wilmington.

The Chanticleers are 3-0 on their home court. Coastal Carolina is fourth in college basketball with 30.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 8.2.

The Seahawks are 0-3 on the road. UNC Wilmington ranks second in the CAA allowing 62.8 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Linton Brown is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 14.2 points. Jomaru Brown is shooting 50.0% and averaging 18.8 points for Coastal Carolina.

Trazarien White is averaging 12 points and 1.5 steals for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips is averaging 11.0 points for UNC Wilmington.

