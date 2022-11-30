Coastal Carolina faces UNC Wilmington, looks for 4th straight home win

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-3) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-2) Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coastal…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-3) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-2)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coastal Carolina -1.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts UNC Wilmington looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Chanticleers have gone 3-0 in home games. Coastal Carolina ranks third in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 63.4 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Seahawks have gone 0-3 away from home. UNC Wilmington is third in the CAA with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Kelly averaging 2.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jomaru Brown is shooting 50.0% and averaging 18.8 points for the Chanticleers. Linton Brown is averaging 14.2 points for Coastal Carolina.

Eric Van Der Heijden averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 5.0 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Trazarien White is averaging 12 points and 1.5 steals for UNC Wilmington.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.