Coastal Carolina and South Dakota meet for non-conference showdown

South Dakota Coyotes (3-3) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2)
Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina and South Dakota play in non-conference action.
Coastal Carolina finished 19-14 overall a season ago while going 13-7 at home. The Chanticleers gave up 65.3 points per game while committing 14.4 fouls last season.
South Dakota went 19-12 overall last season while going 6-7 on the road. The Coyotes averaged 11.9 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
