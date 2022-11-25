Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Coastal Carolina and South Dakota meet for non-conference showdown

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

South Dakota Coyotes (3-3) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina and South Dakota play in non-conference action.

Coastal Carolina finished 19-14 overall a season ago while going 13-7 at home. The Chanticleers gave up 65.3 points per game while committing 14.4 fouls last season.

South Dakota went 19-12 overall last season while going 6-7 on the road. The Coyotes averaged 11.9 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

