Cleveland State hosts Hervey and Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-6) at Cleveland State Vikings (4-3) Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits the Cleveland…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-6) at Cleveland State Vikings (4-3)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits the Cleveland State Vikings after Keaton Hervey scored 24 points in Oakland’s 76-64 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Vikings are 2-1 in home games. Cleveland State is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Grizzlies are 0-1 on the road. Oakland ranks fifth in the Horizon scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Hervey averaging 10.0.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan Enaruna is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Vikings. Jayson Woodrich is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Cleveland State.

Trey Townsend is averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Hervey is averaging 14.1 points for Oakland.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.