Cleveland State beats Canisius 58-57 in overtime

The Associated Press

November 16, 2022, 10:11 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tristan Enaruna had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Cleveland State beat Canisius 58-57 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Deshon Parker added 12 points and six assists for Cleveland State (1-3).

Tahj Staveskie scored 14 points for Canisius. Xzavier Long grabbed 12 rebounds.

