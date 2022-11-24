Clemson Tigers play the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0) vs. Clemson Tigers (4-1) Niceville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Clemson Tigers will face…

Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0) vs. Clemson Tigers (4-1)

Niceville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Clemson Tigers will face the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes at Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida.

Clemson finished 17-16 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 71.7 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 36.3% from deep last season.

Iowa went 26-10 overall with a 14-2 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Hawkeyes averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 13.2 second chance points and 26.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.