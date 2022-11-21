Clemson takes home win streak into matchup with Loyola (MD)

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-2) at Clemson Tigers (3-1) Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -13.5;…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-2) at Clemson Tigers (3-1)

Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -13.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts Loyola (MD) looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Clemson finished 11-5 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Tigers averaged 71.7 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 36.3% from behind the arc last season.

Loyola (MD) finished 14-16 overall with a 3-12 record on the road a season ago. The Greyhounds allowed opponents to score 65.7 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

