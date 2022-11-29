Clemson plays Penn State in non-conference matchup

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) at Clemson Tigers (5-2) Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson…

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) at Clemson Tigers (5-2)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -1; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Chase Hunter and the Clemson Tigers host Jalen Pickett and the Penn State Nittany Lions in out-of-conference action.

The Tigers are 4-0 in home games. Clemson is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nittany Lions are 0-0 on the road. Penn State scores 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 12.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is shooting 51.3% and averaging 16.6 points for the Tigers. Alex Hemenway is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Clemson.

Pickett is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.1 points for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 12.3 points for Penn State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.