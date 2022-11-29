Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Clemson plays Penn State in non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) at Clemson Tigers (5-2)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -1; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Chase Hunter and the Clemson Tigers host Jalen Pickett and the Penn State Nittany Lions in out-of-conference action.

The Tigers are 4-0 in home games. Clemson is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nittany Lions are 0-0 on the road. Penn State scores 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 12.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is shooting 51.3% and averaging 16.6 points for the Tigers. Alex Hemenway is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Clemson.

Pickett is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.1 points for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 12.3 points for Penn State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

