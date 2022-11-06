ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Clemson hosts Citadel to start season

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Citadel Bulldogs at Clemson Tigers

Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -18; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Clemson Tigers open the season at home against the Citadel Bulldogs.

Clemson went 11-5 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Tigers averaged 71.7 points per game last season, 12.4 on free throws and 23.4 from deep.

Citadel went 6-12 in SoCon play and 5-9 on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 76.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

