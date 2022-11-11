ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Clay leads Tennessee State…

Clay leads Tennessee State against South Carolina State after 29-point game

The Associated Press

November 11, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-1) at Tennessee State Tigers (1-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Jr. Clay scored 29 points in Tennessee State’s 85-75 win against the Fisk Bulldogs.

Tennessee State went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 8-5 at home. The Tigers averaged 71.3 points per game last season, 13.2 on free throws and 19.8 from beyond the arc.

South Carolina State finished 7-7 in MEAC action and 6-8 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 13.3 second chance points and 2.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up