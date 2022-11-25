Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Clark’s 26 lead Citadel over IUPUI 74-53

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 8:51 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Stephen Clark’s 26 points helped Citadel defeat IUPUI 74-53 on Friday night at the New Orleans Big Easy Classic.

Clark added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-3). Elijah Morgan scored 22 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc. Brady Spence shot 3 of 6 from the field to finish with eight points.

The Jaguars (1-6) were led in scoring by Armon Jarrard, who finished with eight points and three steals. Jonah Carrasco added six points for IUPUI. In addition, Bryce Monroe had six points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

