Clark and Citadel host Charleston Southern

Citadel Bulldogs (4-3) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston Southern -4.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel visits the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Stephen Clark scored 26 points in Citadel’s 74-53 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Buccaneers have gone 2-0 in home games. Charleston Southern ranks second in the Big South in rebounding with 35.2 rebounds. Taje’ Kelly paces the Buccaneers with 8.4 boards.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 on the road. Citadel ranks sixth in the SoCon allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlik Chavez averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Claudell Harris Jr. is shooting 46.7% and averaging 19.2 points for Charleston Southern.

Clark is averaging 16.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 15.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for Citadel.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

