ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Citadel wins 109-66 over Morris

Citadel wins 109-66 over Morris

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 11:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Stephen Clark’s 21 points helped Citadel defeat Morris 109-66 on Tuesday night.

Clark also had 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-1). Austin Ash added 20 points while shooting 7 for 18, including 5 for 16 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Jackson Price recorded 15 points and finished 6 of 7 from the field.

The Hornets were led by AJ Vaught, who posted 24 points, five assists and three steals. Daquan Ramey added 21 points and two steals for Morris. In addition, Marquez Terry had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up