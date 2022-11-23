Citadel visits New Orleans after Wilson-Rouse’s 21-point performance

Citadel Bulldogs (2-2) at New Orleans Privateers (1-2) New Orleans; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -1.5;…

Citadel Bulldogs (2-2) at New Orleans Privateers (1-2)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -1.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts the Citadel Bulldogs after Khaleb Wilson-Rouse scored 21 points in New Orleans’ 91-62 loss to the LSU Tigers.

New Orleans finished 18-14 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Privateers averaged 77.2 points per game last season, 39.5 in the paint, 16.7 off of turnovers and 14.6 on fast breaks.

Citadel finished 6-12 in SoCon games and 5-9 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 76.8 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

