Citadel visits Charleston Southern following Clark’s 26-point showing

Citadel Bulldogs (4-3) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel visits the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Stephen Clark scored 26 points in Citadel’s 74-53 victory against the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Buccaneers have gone 2-0 at home. Charleston Southern is second in the Big South with 14.4 assists per game led by Claudell Harris Jr. averaging 3.4.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-2 away from home. Citadel ranks ninth in the SoCon with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Brady Spence averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is shooting 46.7% and averaging 19.2 points for the Buccaneers. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 11.2 points for Charleston Southern.

Clark is averaging 16.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 15.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for Citadel.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.