Citadel Bulldogs welcome the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Thursday

The Associated Press

November 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-0) at Citadel Bulldogs (0-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Citadel Bulldogs host the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

Citadel finished 7-8 at home a season ago while going 13-18 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 76.8 points per game last season, 12.0 on free throws and 32.1 from 3-point range.

Presbyterian went 12-20 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Blue Hose averaged 67.8 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 27.0% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

