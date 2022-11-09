Citadel Bulldogs welcome the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Thursday

Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-0) at Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Citadel Bulldogs…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-0) at Citadel Bulldogs (0-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Citadel Bulldogs host the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

Citadel finished 7-8 at home a season ago while going 13-18 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 76.8 points per game last season, 12.0 on free throws and 32.1 from 3-point range.

Presbyterian went 12-20 overall last season while going 3-12 on the road. The Blue Hose averaged 67.8 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 27.0% from behind the arc last season.

