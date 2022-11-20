Cincinnati visits No. 14 Arizona following Kriisa’s 24-point performance

Cincinnati Bearcats (3-1) vs. Arizona Wildcats (3-0) Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Arizona hosts the…

Cincinnati Bearcats (3-1) vs. Arizona Wildcats (3-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Arizona hosts the Cincinnati Bearcats after Kerr Kriisa scored 24 points in Arizona’s 104-77 win against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

Arizona went 33-4 overall with a 17-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 22.1 bench points last season.

Cincinnati went 18-15 overall last season while going 4-7 on the road. The Bearcats averaged 13.1 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

