Cincinnati visits No. 14 Arizona after Kriisa’s 24-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (3-1) vs. Arizona Wildcats (3-0) Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -8.5; over/under is…

Cincinnati Bearcats (3-1) vs. Arizona Wildcats (3-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -8.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Arizona hosts the Cincinnati Bearcats after Kerr Kriisa scored 24 points in Arizona’s 104-77 victory against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

Arizona went 33-4 overall last season while going 17-0 at home. The Wildcats gave up 68.1 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Cincinnati went 4-7 on the road and 18-15 overall a season ago. The Bearcats averaged 69.4 points per game last season, 12.1 from the free throw line and 24.6 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.