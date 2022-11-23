Cincinnati takes on Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (0-5) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (3-3) Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Bearcats play the…

Louisville Cardinals (0-5) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (3-3)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Bearcats play the Louisville Cardinals at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Bearcats have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Cincinnati is ninth in the AAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 4.3.

The Cardinals are 0-5 in non-conference play. Louisville has a 0-4 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landers Nolley II is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bearcats. Jeremiah Davenport is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Cincinnati.

El Ellis is shooting 40.0% and averaging 18.0 points for the Cardinals. Jae’Lyn Withers is averaging 9.2 points for Louisville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

