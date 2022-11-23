Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Cincinnati takes on Louisville

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Louisville Cardinals (0-5) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (3-3)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Bearcats play the Louisville Cardinals at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Bearcats have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Cincinnati is ninth in the AAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 4.3.

The Cardinals are 0-5 in non-conference play. Louisville has a 0-4 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landers Nolley II is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bearcats. Jeremiah Davenport is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Cincinnati.

El Ellis is shooting 40.0% and averaging 18.0 points for the Cardinals. Jae’Lyn Withers is averaging 9.2 points for Louisville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

