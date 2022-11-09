Cincinnati plays Cleveland State after Dejulius’ 24-point outing

Cleveland State Vikings (0-1) at Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) Cincinnati; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati takes on the Cleveland…

Cleveland State Vikings (0-1) at Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati takes on the Cleveland State Vikings after David Dejulius scored 24 points in Cincinnati’s 98-55 victory against the Chaminade Silverswords.

Cincinnati went 12-6 at home a season ago while going 18-15 overall. The Bearcats shot 40.4% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range last season.

Cleveland State finished 5-7 on the road and 20-11 overall a season ago. The Vikings averaged 75.4 points per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 32.7% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

