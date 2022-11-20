HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Basketball » Chicago State visits Marshall…

Chicago State visits Marshall following Kinsey’s 23-point outing

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago State Cougars (2-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (3-1)

Huntington, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts the Chicago State Cougars after Taevion Kinsey scored 23 points in Marshall’s 86-67 win against the Coppin State Eagles.

Marshall went 12-21 overall last season while going 8-9 at home. The Thundering Herd averaged 6.8 steals, 4.8 blocks and 12.9 turnovers per game last season.

Chicago State went 2-15 on the road and 7-25 overall a season ago. The Cougars averaged 5.2 steals, 2.3 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up