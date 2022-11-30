Chicago State visits Bethune-Cookman, looks to end road losing streak

Chicago State Cougars (2-6) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4) Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State will…

Chicago State Cougars (2-6) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State will look to stop its six-game road slide when the Cougars face Bethune-Cookman.

The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Bethune-Cookman is 0-3 against opponents over .500.

The Cougars are 0-6 on the road. Chicago State is the top team in the DI Independent with 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Wesley Cardet Jr. averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Harmon is shooting 35.2% and averaging 12.9 points for the Wildcats. Kevin Davis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Bethune-Cookman.

Cardet is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.6 points and 9.0 rebounds for Chicago State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

